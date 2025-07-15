First Turkmen direct flight links Korea, central Asia and Europe

INCHEON — Turkmenistan started its first-ever direct passenger flight between Incheon and Ashgabat on Monday, marking a milestone in connectivity between Korea and Central Asia.

The new route, operating once a week every Monday boosts access to Turkmenistan and eases onward connections to major European cities such as Frankfurt, Milan and Istanbul. With Ashgabat — Turkmenistan’s capital and a key Silk Road city — as its hub, the route is a strategic bridge between East and West.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Lee Hack-young, Deputy Speaker of Korea’s National Assembly, hailed the route as a historic moment amid deepening Turkmen-Korean ties.

“This new route will serve as a bridge connecting people and cities, towns and communities,” said Lee.

“It will open new prospects for businesses, allow students to share each other’s languages and cultures, and invite travelers to experience our rich and unique histories. More than a flight, this route will bring new energy to people-to-people exchanges and contribute to the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

Turkmenistan’s vice minister of transport, Nazar Kakabayev, thanked Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for modernizing the county’s aviation sector.

Kakabayev highlighted recent investments in modern aircraft and aviation infrastructure as part of a broader national transport development strategy.

“We are opening a new chapter in our transport relations,” said Kakabayev, adding that since April 2023, regular cargo services have significantly enhanced trade, covering over 100,000 kilometers and transporting more than 9,000 metric tons of goods.

Among the flight’s first passengers was 21-year-old Korean traveler Kwon Gyeong-min. “It’s my first trip to Europe, and being the first passenger feels special and meaningful,” Kwon told The Korea Herald.

“Turkmenistan has many unique tourist attractions, including the ‘Derweze gas crater’ next to the hellfire site. I believe that with this new route, more routes will be added in the future.”

Turkmenistan Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev highlighted the importance of the strategic new route and a series of high-level exchanges.

“Now, following the start of cargo flights in April 2023, the introduction of direct passenger flights between our two countries marks a new beginning,” said Durdyyev.

“This is not the time to relax, but to continue working together with determination to reach new goals,” Durdyyev said, noting bilateral trade had surged by 70 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Durdyyev described Turkmenistan as a land of ancient heritage and modern progress, highlighting its UNESCO sites, over 2,000 historic landmarks and Ashgabat as a rising smart city with more than 20 certifications and global awards.