The National Assembly began confirmation hearings Monday for President Lee Jae Myung’s first Cabinet nominees, with the main opposition People Power Party vowing to conduct a rigorous review of each candidate.

Among those drawing the most attention are Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook and Gender Equality Minister nominee Rep. Kang Sun-woo, both of whom face allegations of misconduct.

Lee, who served as president of Chungnam National University in South Chungcheong Province, is accused of plagiarizing graduate students’ papers, which the People Power Party has likened to a "crime of abuse of power."

As someone who violated academic ethical standards and abused her position as a professor to dress up her students’ work as her own, the education minister nominee is unfit for the job, the People Power Party said.

Kang allegedly mistreated aides and assistants at her legislative office, such as by forcing them to run errands that fell outside of their official duties, including the disposal of food garbage and fixing a broken toilet, according to anonymous interviews given by former members of her staff to local media.

Kang, in response, has said that she would take legal action against two of her former staff members for "providing the press with false information."

Since a gender equality minister is someone who works for the rights of the socially disadvantaged, Kang is not suitable for the position, the third Korean Labor Democratic Party said.

The legislative workers of the People Power Party staged a protest outside the chamber where the Assembly hearing for Kang unfolded Monday, saying if she was confirmed as the gender equality minister, it could be a "powerful signal that such workplace abuses can be condoned."

Both nominees have denied the allegations.

While the ruling Democratic Party of Korea has dismissed the allegations surrounding the nominees as a "malicious smear campaign" by the opposition camp, the People Power Party argues that these issues would have disqualified a Cabinet nominee under any other administration.

The presidential office has not taken a definitive stance on the allegations that have emerged so far, telling a press briefing Sunday that "these issues are expected to be addressed at confirmation hearings."

But considering Lee, elected June 3, is still enjoying a honeymoon period, and holds a powerful sway over the Democratic Party, the president is likely to be able to keep most of his Cabinet choices.

The Democratic Party also controls well over half of the National Assembly seats, which makes the confirmation process easier for the nominees.

On July 3, the Democratic Party voted to approve Lee’s nomination of Party Kim Min-seok as prime minister in the absence of the People Power Party, which boycotted the vote, citing the nominee’s lack of suitability for public office. Over his two-day hearing, Kim was grilled about his past convictions in 2005, and again in 2010 over crimes involving political donors, and some discrepancies in his tax returns.

The People Power Party complains that Lee’s Cabinet nominees are refusing to respond to Assembly members’ questions about their allegations, despite the submission of responses in advance being a standard practice in confirmation hearings. The Democratic Party has also turned down the People Power Party’s requests to summon witnesses who can provide accounts about key allegations facing the nominees, including Kang’s former aides, the People Power Party said.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party submitted a bill seeking to revise the laws on confirmation hearings to ban publicizing Cabinet-level nominees’ "personal issues," which the People Power Party said would "incapacitate the confirmation process."