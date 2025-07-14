The Genesis G90 has been selected as the official vehicle of Kuwait's Ministry of Interior based on high trust in the quality and safety of the premium brand's flagship sedan, Hyundai Motor Group said Monday.

According to Hyundai Motor, a total of 47 G90s were manufactured to meet the specific requirements of the Kuwait government. As the Genesis G90 was previously picked as the official vehicle for Kuwait lawmakers in 2021, the automaker said it expects the latest partnership to expand its presence as a premium brand in the Middle East. (Hyundai Motor Group)