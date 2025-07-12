Girl group BLACKPINK's new digital single, "Jump," topped iTunes charts in 47 countries, YG Entertainment said Saturday.

The song released Friday marks the group's first release in two years and 10 months since its second full-length album, "Born Pink," in September 2022, excluding "The Girls" from the soundtrack of a video game.

"Jump," with an addictive chorus, marks a transformation from the K-pop quartet's previous charismatic musical style. It "captivates listeners with guitar riffs reminiscent of a Western film, layered with the members' distinctive vocals," according to the agency.

Music producers Teddy and 24, who have crafted BLACKPINK's hit songs, collaborated on the track with international lyricists and composers. The song's music video was helmed by award-winning director Dave Meyers.

BLACKPINK performed the song for the first time during its "Deadline" world tour at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, last weekend.

The tour will then take the group to 15 other cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Milan, London and Bangkok. (Yonhap)