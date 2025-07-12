In an industry that thrives on constant reinvention, a mischievous, elvish toy called Labubu is quickly becoming fashion’s most unexpected new star.

With its jagged teeth, wild hair and wide-eyed grin, Labubu has leapt from collectible curiosity to cultural symbol. Originally designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, Labubu was introduced through the Pop Mart x How2work series, initially appealing to a niche group of toy collectors.

But Labubu's popularity has surged well beyond that audience, especially among Generation Z consumers drawn to its offbeat, anti-cute aesthetic.

Rebellion against perfection

Unlike the smooth, symmetrical mascots that once dominated toy shelves, Labubu’s oddball charm resonates with young people who reject conventional standards of beauty. The imperfections — sharp teeth, awkward grin, untamed hair — have become a statement of identity in an age where uniqueness is increasingly celebrated.

Pop Mart’s marketing strategy helped drive the toy’s ascent. Labubu is sold through a blind box model, where buyers don’t know which version they’ll get until after the purchase. This element of surprise, paired with limited stock and different rarities, has sparked high demand and fierce competition. Scenes of fans standing in line at vending machines and sold-out displays across China have become a hallmark of Labubu’s rise.

The thrill of the chase and the scarcity of certain designs turned Labubu into a high-stakes collectible. Some rare versions have fetched prices up to 30 times their retail value on the resale market, adding to the toy’s allure. In Korea, the standard blind box vinyl figure typically retails for 15,000 won ($11).

Star power and social media hype

Labubu’s leap into the fashion world has been fueled in large part by celebrity endorsements. Blackpink’s Lisa and Rose were among the first major figures to embrace the character. Lisa, in particular, often shared Instagram posts featuring Labubu, attaching Labubu keychains to her Louis Vuitton bags and posting unboxing videos for her millions of followers.

These high-profile nods helped propel Labubu into the global spotlight. Soon, celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa followed, each incorporating the character into their personal style and solidifying its status as a playful yet fashionable accessory.

Labubu’s popularity signals a shift in what qualifies as “cool” in the fashion world. Where luxury items and designer logos once dominated, accessories like collectible toys and keychains are now being used to express personality and a sense of fun.

From toy shelf to runway

The character’s growing influence became undeniable during the fall 2024 Milan Men’s Fashion Week when Chinese label Pronounce featured Labubu in its collection. The character appeared on knitwear and was even placed in the front row of the runway show, a symbolic nod to its newfound place in the fashion conversation.

This presence was not a one-off. In 2025, Pop Mart partnered with Uniqlo to launch a Labubu-themed fall collection, bringing the character to mainstream audiences. Labubu’s reach had officially expanded beyond collectors and influencers — it had entered global retail.

Future of Labubu

Labubu’s popularity is also reflective of larger cultural and psychological shifts.

Younger consumers, especially Gen Z, are embracing imperfection, rebellion and individuality over polished aesthetics. Labubu embodies these values.

“I went as far as traveling to Shanghai just to get my hands on these cute dolls,” said Yang Ha-young, a Labubu collector in her late 20s. “Even after that, I constantly scroll Karrot (a secondhand marketplace) to get ones that I do not yet have. You get such a sense of achievement when you are able to get it against such fierce competition.”

The sense of exclusivity is key to the character’s appeal, not just as a toy, but as a symbol of self-expression. Labubu stands out in a sea of sameness, making it especially attractive to consumers looking for something that reflects their identity, not just trends.

Labubu’s rise shows no signs of slowing, with more collaborations, celebrity sightings and limited-edition releases on the horizon.

What started as a quirky figure on a toy shelf has evolved into a global icon. Labubu’s toothy grin and playful spirit have carved out a space where high fashion meets fun — and where imperfection becomes something to celebrate.