Behind a glass wall, rows of tiny newborns sleep soundly in bassinets, swaddled in soft blankets and waiting for their first journey home. A nurse gently lifts one and carries it toward the viewing window. On the other side, the new mom and dad stand frozen in awe as they catch their first glimpse of their precious child.

It’s a scene straight out of a Korean drama — and one that plays out in real life every day in South Korea.

Here, it is common for newborns to be separated from their mothers shortly after birth. The babies are taken to a nursery, where medical staff closely monitor their temperature, breathing and overall health. Lying in the same cribs beside one another, fed at the same time and often crying in unison, Korean newborns begin their introduction to collective culture at birth.

Typically, parents are allowed to see their babies only during set visiting hours, and even then, they can usually view them only through a glass partition.

This stands in contrast to the "rooming-in" practices in countries like the United States, Canada and much of Europe, where mothers typically have immediate skin-to-skin contact with their newborns for “kangaroo care” and breastfeeding often begins right after birth, unless there are medical complications.

Why are Korean babies taken away right after birth?

The main reason, many say, is to support maternal recovery. As part of a patient-centered approach, many Korean hospitals have long practiced mother-infant separation shortly after birth, believing it allows mothers time to rest and heal.

Efficiency is another reason. By placing multiple newborns in one shared space, hospitals can manage care with fewer nurses.

Opinions are split among mothers regarding the practice of mother-newborn separation after delivery.

When Im Yuri, 36, first held her baby after giving birth following 37 hours of labor, she was overwhelmed with joy, but so exhausted that she could barely keep her eyes open.

“Mothers need time to recover to properly care for their babies, so having some time to rest on their own is definitely necessary,” she said.

But for Lee Jeong-min, 29, the separation made breastfeeding more difficult.

“Breastfeeding is not just about milk. You have to match the baby’s mouth angle and hold them in the right position. Without early interaction with my baby, it was harder to get breastfeeding right later on. If I have a second child, I’ll look for a hospital that offers rooming-in," she said.

As more Korean mothers seek rooming-in options, an increasing number of hospitals have begun offering or specializing in such services.

If you’re a mom-to-be in Korea dreaming of kangaroo care, make sure your hospital allows it. Otherwise, your baby’s first cry may echo from another room, not your arms.