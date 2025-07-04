President Lee Jae Myung is mulling sending special envoys to key nations this month, the presidential office said Friday, with countries under review reportedly including the United States, Japan, China and others in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

"It is true the government is seeking to dispatch special envoys to major nations," the presidential office said in a notice, without providing further details, citing ongoing consultations with counterparts.

The office is reportedly reviewing a plan that includes sending envoys to 10 countries, including the European Union, Australia, Canada, France and India, as part of broader diplomatic outreach efforts.

The move is seen as an effort to strengthen the foundation for summit diplomacy by sending special envoys who can brief on Lee's state affairs policy and deliver friendly messages to widen exchange.

A presidential official said the government plans to appoint special envoys, who can appropriately explain the new government's governing philosophy and foreign policy agenda.

The presidential office was reportedly mulling whether to send a special envoy to Russia amid Moscow's deepening military alignment with North Korea.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol had dispatched a policy consultation delegation to the US and Japan after he was elected.

Former President Moon Jae-in had sent special envoys to the US, China, Japan, Russia and the EU early in his presidency, while former President Park Geun-hye sent special envoys to the US and China following her election. (Yonhap)