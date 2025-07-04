HANOI, Vietnam, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soilbuild International has officially broken ground on Spectrum Hung Yen, a cutting-edge industrial development spanning over 14.45 hectares in Vietnam's thriving northern province. In a ceremony attended by ambassadors, government officials and industry leaders, the developer signalled its deepening commitment to the region's rapidly expanding manufacturing and logistics sector.

With nearly 50 years of experience in Singapore's real estate sector, Soilbuild Group is now expanding its industrial expertise globally through Soilbuild International. The launch of Spectrum Hung Yen marks a key milestone in bringing this vision to Vietnam.

Designed with a focus on sustainability, functionality, and adaptability, Spectrum Hung Yen is a next-generation industrial estate. Its strategic location near major highways offers streamlined supply chains and efficient regional distribution — meeting the evolving needs of both local and international manufacturers.

A fast-track first phase

Spectrum Hưng Yên will deliver ready-built factories spanning 74,225 sqm of land, with a Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 52,000 sqm in its first phase. Legal clearances and initial groundwork began in June 2024 and the handover is targeted in Q1/2026. This project represents a substantial boost to Hung Yen's foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, with a total capital commitment of USD 60 million, of which USD 34 million is allocated to phase 1.

Ben Ding Khoon Yew, General Director of Soilbuild International Vietnam, shared:

"After the success of Spectrum Nghe An, we're excited to launch our next chapter in Vietnam. Hung Yen was chosen for its strong leadership, excellent infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies."

He emphasized Soilbuild's confidence in Vietnam as a strategic growth market, backed by a solid track record and growing tenant interest.

Designed for tomorrow's industry

Spectrum Hung Yen is located just 36km from Hanoi, located at VTK - CN8.1-6 Lot, Clean Industrial Park - Hung Yen province. With recent road and bridge upgrades, travel time has been reduced to under an hour.

Blending environmental sustainability with strategic logistics, the Spectrum Hung Yen project has already drawn strong interest from electronics, textile, and automotive-component firms — sectors that contributed over USD 2 billion in FDI to the province in the past year.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Singapore Ambassador to Vietnam, Mr. Jaya Ratnam, emphasized:

"The Spectrum Hung Yen project reflects the strong and growing economic partnership between Singapore and Vietnam — a clear testament to investor confidence in Vietnam's long-term potential."

Developed by Soilbuild International, the project integrates green building principles, modern architecture, and meticulous project management, aiming to serve both current manufacturers and future-oriented global supply chains.

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development, Soilbuild was recently awarded 'Excellence in Green Strategy'at the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum (VIPF) 2024.

About Soilbuild Group

Soilbuild is a leading integrated property group with a strong track record in constructing, developing, and managing an award-winning portfolio of residential and business space properties.

With close to 50 years of experience, Soilbuild has successfully developed a diverse range of residential projects, from high-end luxury condominiums to landed homes and conservation houses.

For Media Enquiries, please contact

Email: spectrum@soilbuild.com

Tel: (+84) 0868 522 166

Website: soilbuild.com.vn