'Squid Game' star emphasizes the importance of living a life one can be proud of

Lee Jung-jae’s journey with "Squid Game" has come to a close, delivering a finale befitting a hero.

The veteran actor, who made history by becoming the first Asian to win a Primetime Emmy with the global Netflix sensation, expressed a bittersweet farewell as the series wrapped its third season, released on June 27.

Rather than mourning the end of the show, Lee reflected on parting ways with the cast and crew.

“The shoot lasted a long time, and during the process, the actors and staff built a lot of memories together. … We became close, and even more than that, our teamwork was so seamless that on set, instead of tension or pressure, there was a great flow. Because of that, we could look forward to unexpected ideas and spontaneous ad-libs from each other,” Lee shared during a group interview in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, Thursday.

“Now that this project is wrapping up with such a well-synced cast and crew, that’s what I feel the saddest about,” he added.

The character of Gi-hun underwent significant evolution over the show's three seasons. Season 1 introduced him as a carefree contestant focused on winning the 45.6 million won ($33,538) prize, while Season 2 portrayed a revenge-driven Gi-hun reentering the deadly games to halt them after losing his friends. Season 3 presented a disillusioned, emotionally drained Gi-hun following the failure of his revolution against the games.

Reflecting on the demands of the role in the latest season, Lee said, “In Season 1, Gi-hun’s emotions change from episode to episode. During the marble game, for example, he deceives someone, then moves on to the next game while carrying that guilt — this emotional shift gives him a wider range of choices.”

“But as we move into Seasons 2 and 3, the desire to stop the games becomes much stronger. In a way, compared to Season 1, instead of showing various sides of him, he’s portrayed in a more determined, fixed way, which made me reflect a lot," said Lee.

"I couldn’t help but wonder: In this context, how can I draw the audience’s attention and focus? It was something I had no choice but to wrestle with.”

Perhaps due to this narrative shift, Gi-hun gradually assumed more of an observer role from Season 2 onward, with some critics noting his reduced presence in Season 3. Lee agreed with the observation, explaining that the change was intentional.

"In Season 1, the fun was in showing Gi-hun’s emotions across various situations, but in Seasons 2 and 3, the structure changed to delivering both message and entertainment by presenting diverse situations and characters.”

“Because of that, Gi-hun transformed into more of an observer’s perspective. (With this), it seemed like the heartrending stories and choices of others became more visible," he said.

"I wonder if ('Squid Game' Season 3) could have been so diverse if it only focused on Gi-hun. ... I think it was a good choice. Since this is a team project, I didn’t dwell on any regrets.”

Gi-hun’s arc concludes with a poignant moment: delivering a soliloquy about how people are not mere game pieces to a black screen behind which the VIPs — those who sponsor the "Squid Game" for their amusement — stand. His final words, “People are…” precede his sacrifice to save a baby born during the brutal games, ensuring her victory.

Lee described the complexities behind filming this scene: “I talked a lot with the director about the fact that the lines weren’t finalized. Still, we said, ‘Let’s at least come up with a few.’ We decided to shoot everything on set and try a few versions, so I thought about it a lot too."

"The director had countless ideas but wouldn’t tell me. I was going crazy trying to figure out what would be good," he said.

“Whatever line we tried felt insufficient somehow. The emotions were so complex, and trying to express that in a single short line was incredibly difficult. It just felt so lacking,” said Lee, adding, “The more time passed, the more (we) came to think that leaving it empty for viewers to fill would be the best.”

“Squid Game” has resonated worldwide with its layered messages, touching on the flaws of capitalism, democracy and social realities.

Reflecting on what he hoped to convey through Gi-hun’s journey, Lee said he wanted to emphasize the importance of living a life one can be proud of — free from shame.

“For me, I talk a lot about conscience. Sometimes it’s about humanity, while the director (also) touches on social and political themes. But from the perspective of playing Gi-hun, I focused a lot on conscience, what kind of choice (we) would make. In the end, isn’t it most important to live a life you’re not ashamed of?"