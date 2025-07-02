As one of K-pop’s few coed acts, Kard takes pride in trailblazing the path

Kard, one of the few coed K-pop groups, returned Tuesday with its signature style: bold and intense.

The four-member group, consisting of J. Seph, BM, Somin and Jiwoo, debuted in July 2017, carving out a niche as a coed group, with its intense, charismatic music and performances.

The group’s previous album “Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light)” briefly paused Kard’s signature boldness and presented easy-listening reggae pop. The new mini album “Drift” and its main track “Touch” mark a return to Kard’s signature sound.

“This is the Kard that fans have loved — charismatic and intense. It reinterprets the 2000s sound, with percussive beats, layered strings and weighty synths. It reminded me of Justin Timberlake’s earlier work,” BM explained.

BM participated in composing and arranging the main track, even adding a third verse. Other members also took part in writing lyrics.

J.Seph approached his lines with poetic care. “I wrote all the pretty words on a notepad and combined those words for the lyrics. For example, I liked the words ‘musk scent.’ I love white musk, and I imagined someone I’m attracted to carrying that scent — it felt perfect for the song.”

Adding to the intense beat and bold lyrics, the music video is another key point of this comeback. Set in a stylized party scene, the video features sexy, somewhat edgy scenes and outfits.

“It was clear from the planning stage that we needed some edge to match the song’s vibe. Some viewers may find it provocative, but I believe it suits the concept,” said Jiwoo.

Following the album release, the quartet will celebrate its 8th debut anniversary on July 19 with a concert at Yes24 Wonderlock Hall in Seoul — which also marks the beginning of its new world tour “Drift.” The show will be the group's first domestic concert in five years.

"I really want to show how much we have grown through our countless concerts abroad and can’t wait to bring those experiences home,” said Jiwoo.

As a coed group, Kard has always stood apart. And with the recent debut of new mixed-gender groups like Allday Project, audiences are giving renewed attention to coed groups.

“I’m really grateful. Allday Project’s debut seems to bring some renewed interest and mentions for us as well. I hope they stay healthy and continue to thrive as a great mixed-gender group,” said BM.

Somin called the trend a “positive sign," saying, “It makes me happy to think that maybe we contributed to this in some way. We left a strong impression as a coed group and seeing new ones debut makes me think that maybe we succeeded in making our style appealing.”

She added with a smile, “We once said in interviews that it would be great if award shows had a category for coed groups. Maybe now it’s finally becoming possible.”

After eight years in the industry, BM admits his mindset has shifted. “I used to be obsessed with success, yearning for No. 1. But these days, I’ve come to feel more content. To be honest, Kard does generate revenue, but we invest so much into our production that sometimes I wonder how long we can keep this up. I just want to push through as far as we can go.”

“I think about how much impact Kard has made,” Somin added. “We may not have taken home first-place trophies or grand prizes, but I hope people see us as a group that left a lasting impression, the group that helped pave the way for more coed groups to follow.”