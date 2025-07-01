Location: Ki Smith Gallery (170 Forsyth St., New York, NY 10002)



Dates: May 31 - July 6, 2025, opening reception on May 31 at 6:00 pm

TOKYO, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Up-and-coming ceramic sculptor, Sasha Feldman, info@sashafeldman.art, is set to debut a collection of characters from folklore, mythology, and urban legends from across the world in his upcoming solo exhibition, "TERRORCOTTA!", opening on May 31 at Ki Smith Gallery, ki@kismithgallery.com, in the Lower East Side.

Sasha, known for his emotive and energetic characters, nontraditional hand-building techniques, and bright, textured glazing and surfacing, reckons with modern day horrors through his exploration of ancient and international idols and boogeymen. "TERRORCOTTA!" builds on Sasha's previous work in scale and technique, while maintaining the common thread of intention that binds all his pieces together.

His work reflects a dedication to the playful, and his characters, both grotesque and innocent in construction and narrative, evoke otherworldly feelings of the familiar and unknown. This collection invites viewers to reckon with modern, ancient, and personal horrors, evoking the dissonant reactions of excitement, awe, laughter, and terror.

About the Artist:

Sasha Feldman is a ceramic sculptor living and working in New York City. He received his BFA in ceramics at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) in 2012. He is currently represented by Ki Smith Gallery and has been a working ceramicist for over a decade with a robust national and international showing history.

