WayV is gearing up to return with its seventh EP “Big Bands” on July 18, label SM Entertainment announced Monday.

The upcoming mini album will be dropped about eight months after the group's previous EP “Frequency,” which charted in the top five on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 19 regions and earned the band three trophies from the television music charts in Korea.

The new EP will consist of six tracks, including Korean and Chinese-language versions of the title track. Soon after the album release, the band of six will launch its second concert tour, “No Way Out.” After going live in Seoul on Aug. 2-3, it will visit fans in 13 more cities across Asia, from Beijing and Shanghai to Bangkok and Osaka, Japan.

Meanwhile, WayV hit the stage in London on Saturday, joining the lineup for the label’s all-star concert "SM Town Live 2025."