Kim Jung-kwan, a former Finance Ministry official-turned-industry executive, has been nominated to lead South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, bringing both government and corporate expertise to the role.

President Lee Jae Myung tapped Kim, who currently serves as executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Doosan Enerbility, a major Korean engineering and plant construction company, as the new industry minister.

The move is seen as part of Lee’s drive to accelerate the country’s transition to renewable energy and advance next-generation sectors such as offshore wind power and small modular reactors.

Before joining Doosan in 2018, Kim built an extensive career with experience and expertise in economic policy within government, holding key positions at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Bank of Korea and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the lending arm of the World Bank Group.