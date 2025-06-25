Four-member group returns with fresh, summery band sound

H1-Key is back with a new album that perfectly captures summer's vibrant, refreshing charm.

“We prepared this album hoping it could become our signature summer song,” said member Riina during a group interview held in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on Friday.

“Lovestruck” marks the group’s first new release since its third EP, “Love or Hate,” which dropped in June last year. Compared to the previous main track “Let It Burn,” a powerful alt-rock track with glam-punk elements, the new album showcases the softer, more natural charm of the four members.

The title of the main track, “It Was Summer,” is inspired by a popular Korean meme. The phrase is often used to describe moments that feel youthful, fresh and full of emotion, reminiscent of a memory of a bright summer day.

“Summer comes every year, but this summer only comes once. I tried to capture that fleeting feeling — the kind of emotion you might feel when looking back on today from far in the future,” shared Seoi.

Hwiseo added that the phrase was already familiar to the group. “Whenever we wrapped up a tough schedule, we’d joke among ourselves and say, ‘Well … it was summer.’ It’s really special to think that this song might stay with us as a sentimental reminder of our youth.”

“This album reflects dear memories of loving someone deeply. The main track’s upbeat tempo and breezy sound will hopefully let listeners revisit their own summer stories,” Seoi continued.

Since its debut in 2022, H1-Key has focused on promoting inner strength and a healthy mindset — a core message that hasn’t changed with the new album. “We’ve stayed true to H1-Key’s identity, but this time, we focused more on the season of summer. Over a cool, rhythmic beat, we tried to capture the fiery energy of youth,” said Seoi.

The members also shared that the new track posed challenges both vocally and performance-wise. “The high notes and fast tempo made us worry at first, especially about singing and dancing at the same time. But we were also excited to show a new side of ourselves,” said Yel.

She added that the past year of preparation was crucial. “During our break, I focused on areas I couldn’t work on while promoting, like songwriting, composition and learning instruments. That time really helped me grow.”

Since its debut, H1-Key has steadily built its presence, especially after the first mini-album “Rose Blossom” and its title track gained major attention in early 2023. The members shared that they wanted to build on that success while exploring something new.

“This song is like a continuation of ‘Rose Blossom,’ so I think fans who loved that era will enjoy this one too,” said Riina. “But at the same time, we’re showing a new side — something softer, more delicate and sentimental. I hope people feel that.”

Now entering its fourth year, the quartet says there’s still much they want to show. “When I first debuted, my focus was more on myself. But over time, I started to think deeply about the love I’ve received from fans and the kind of music I want to share with the world. I’ve been thinking a lot about how I can use my voice and influence,” said Riina.

“We’ve talked about inner strength and staying true to ourselves since day one. We want to keep that identity intact, while continuing to explore different sides of who we are,” Seoi added.