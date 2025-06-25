Xiaomi Korea will open its first offline store in Korea at IFC Mall in Seoul’s Yeouido on Saturday, marking a major step in the Chinese tech giant’s local expansion.

“The opening of our first official offline store in Korea is a significant milestone in Xiaomi’s journey to becoming a trusted, friend-like brand to Korean consumers,” Jony Wu, general manager at Xiaomi Korea, said in a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.

“The new space will offer a close-up experience of our full product ecosystem, from purchase to after-sales service, integrated into everyday life.”

Spanning 198 square meters, the Xiaomi Store will serve as a hybrid space combining product displays, purchasing and customer service. It is designed in a showroom style, recreating real-life living environments where visitors can explore a range of products including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs and home appliances.

Explaining the company’s decision to choose IFC Mall for the first offline venue, Andrew Li, general manager of Xiaomi international business department’s East Asia region, said, “IFC Mall is a landmark in Korea and Yeouido is a district accessible to both family-oriented customers and younger people, making it an ideal site for our debut store.”

Looking ahead, Xiaomi Korea said it plans to gradually expand its retail footprint nationwide, including in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province. The company added that it welcomes inquiries from shopping mall operators interested in offline partnerships.

Xiaomi officially established its Korean corporate entity, Xiaomi Korea, in January and launched its official online store, signaling its long-term commitment to the Korean market.