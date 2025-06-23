P Nation's first girl group debuts with 'F Girl,' produced by Soyeon of I-dle

Another ambitious rookie group has stepped into the K-pop arena. Like its distinctive team name, Baby Dont Cry aims to present a unique genre and a fresh attitude.

BDC — consisting of Korean members Yihyun and Beni, and Japanese members Kumi and Mia —held its debut showcase in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Monday.

The very name of the group challenges conventional imagery. “Baby” in the name signifies pure, strong energy, rather than a fragile, vulnerable being who needs protection, according to the group.

“At first, the name felt unfamiliar as it’s a sentence. But I found the new interpretation of ‘Baby’ — representing innocence and strength — very refreshing, and now I am deeply attached to our name,” said Beni.

The debut single “F Girl” features an exciting guitar sound and powerful choreography. It carries a strong message of confronting people who judge others with scores and numbers. Leader Yihyun named the group’s signature genre as the “Baby Rock,” a genre combining lovely visuals with firm self-confidence and honesty.

The group also dropped the prerelease track “Bet You’ll Regret It.” The track conveys a bold message, saying one would regret it if they did not fall for BDC right away.

BDC is the first girl group launched by P Nation, a label headed by singer Psy. The debut single was produced under the direction of I-dle’s Soyeon. As a veteran K-pop girl group artist and a skillful producer, Soyeon guided the four members throughout the album-making process.

“I’ve always loved watching I-dle’s performance, so when I heard that Soyeon would be producing our debut song, I was thrilled,” said Beni.

Mia recalled how Soyeon’s detailed guidance helped members through the nerves of their first recording session. “We were really tense, and our energy dropped. But Soyeon encouraged us and even gave us mental support. Her detailed advice helped us adapt to the process quickly.”

Psy also offered valuable advice as a CEO. “He told us that truly enjoying the stage is the most important part, saying if we’re full of energy, the audience will feel it and gain strength,” said Mia.

BDC aims to present an image that is both lovable and strong.

“We want to be sweet and lovable, but with an unexpected pop, like popping candy,” Kumi said.

“We’re a really cute group,” said Beni with a smile. “We hope to be a group that brings healing to people, showcasing a lovable and confident image at the same time.”