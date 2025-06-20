Egyptian writer Salwa Bakr, Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh and Irish author John Banville have been nominated for the 14th Park Kyongni Award, according to the Toji Cultural Foundation on Thursday.

The judging committee conducted a review of writers from around the world starting in September last year and narrowed down this year's candidates to three. The winner will be announced in September.

Bakr, known for her novels "The Man from Bashmour" and "The Golden Chariot," has consistently highlighted the struggles of women across various social classes, earning her high praise.

Ghosh has written a vast body of work, from historical novels to journalistic essays, discussing topics like colonialism and climate change. He received the Jnanpith Award in 2018, India's oldest and highest literary honor. Notable works include the Prix Medicis-winning "The Circle of Reason" and the Booker-shortlisted "Sea of Poppies."

Banville, winner of the 2005 Man Booker Prize (now the Booker Prize) for his novel "The Sea," is acclaimed for his intricate and elegant portrayals of themes ranging from science and art to religion. He has written three trilogies, including "The Frames Trilogy," which includes Booker-nominated "The Book of Evidence."

The Park Kyongni Award is an annual international literary award based in Korea. It was established in 2011 to honor the literary legacy of novelist Pak Kyong-ni (1926-2008), renowned for her epic saga “Toji (The Land).” The 16-volume series tells the story of five generations of a wealthy Korean family from South Gyeongsang Province, from the end of the Joseon era (1392-1910) to Japanese occupation and Korean independence. Pak wrote the story from 1969 to 1994.

The literary award aims to recognize novelists worldwide who have significantly influenced the course of literature while preserving its intrinsic value, according to the Toji Cultural Foundation.

The prize comes with a certificate of merit, a plaque and an award of 100 million won ($73,060).

Previous recipients include inaugural winner Choi In-hoon, author of “The Plaza,” Bernhard Schlink from Germany, Amos Oz from Israel, Ngugi wa Thiong'o from Kenya, Richard Ford from the US, Ismail Kadare from Albania and Yun Heung-gil from Korea. In 2024, French writer Sylvie Germain received the award.