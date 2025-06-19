President Lee Jae Myung convened a Cabinet meeting on Thursday and approved a 30.5 trillion won ($22.1 billion) supplementary budget, part of which will fund a universal handout of cash-equivalent vouchers to all South Koreans in a bid to boost domestic consumption amid growing recession fears.

The move came just hours after Lee returned from a three-day trip to Canada. The liberal president reviewed the spending package, which the government says is aimed at reviving sluggish consumer demand that has left many small business owners on the brink of collapse.

“Now is the time to use the state budget, given the gravity of the pain ordinary people are suffering,” Lee said during the meeting.

The government’s proposal will be submitted to the National Assembly for final approval in an upcoming plenary session.

The ruling bloc has earlier reached a consensus on a one-off universal cash-equivalent payout of at least 150,000 won to all South Korean citizens. Those who cannot afford basic living expenses due to extreme poverty and inability to get a job would be eligible for 400,000 won, while those categorized as "near poor" in South Korea will receive 300,000 won.

In addition to the above, people in the bottom 90 percent of the income bracket will each receive an additional 100,000 won.

Second Vice Finance Minister Lim Ki-keun, who was nominated by Lee a week before, on Wednesday estimated the spending for the cash-equivalents to cost 15.2 trillion won, while some 13 trillion won in consumption was anticipated.

Seoul's move to dole out a universal cash handout to all citizens regardless of age, gender and income level has triggered backlash.

Ho Jun-seok, spokesperson of the conservative opposition People Power Party, said in a statement Thursday that the cash handout scheme "sparks criticism that Lee was rewarding (voters) for the election victory."

Ho also expressed concerns that such a universal payout scheme could lead to the birth of populism in South Korea.

"A supplementary budget to boost the economy would be necessary, but it is uncertain that spreading money to people could lead to an economic rebound."

In 2020, as South Korea was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, former liberal President Moon Jae-in's administration extended cash coupons to households to fight the domestic economic slowdown, starting in May 2020.

However, not every household was subject to the payout scheme. Only those who belonged to the bottom 70 percent of the income bracket were eligible for the state subsidies.

Back then, a household of four people or more was eligible for 1 million won for all household members combined, while three-person households received an 800,000 won payout. Single-person households received 400,000 won in support and two-person households got 600,000 won.

Lee's universal payout proposal was not new. As the chair of the then-main opposition party while disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol was incumbent, Lee led a 13 trillion won proposal to allow all citizens to receive 250,000 won in August 2024 despite government opposition. The bill was then vetoed by Yoon, and parliament could not override the presidential veto.

A budget bill requires at least half of the votes of lawmakers present at the plenary session in order to be passed, while at least half of all lawmakers must be present at the voting session. Out of all 298 lawmakers, 167 are members of the ruling Democratic Party.

South Korea's 2025 annual budget was confirmed to be 673.3 trillion won in December.

Upon the parliamentary approval, the extra budget spending package would follow a 13.8 trillion won budget scheme aimed at supporting regions affected by massive wildfires in March and tackling uncertainties posed by US tariff threats. The bill gained Cabinet approval in mid-April and the parliamentary green light in early May.