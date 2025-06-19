'Squid Game' star hints at future project on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Lee Byung-hun, who plays the Frontman in Netflix’s global sensation "Squid Game," appeared on the popular talk show "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" this week and hinted at a possible spinoff centered on his enigmatic character.

During the interview, which aired Wednesday, Korean time, on NBC, the veteran South Korean actor discussed his initial reaction to reading the script for "Squid Game." He also shared lighthearted anecdotes regarding his family’s surprise when his secret identity as the series’ main villain was revealed in season 1.

Reflecting on the show’s overwhelming global reception, Lee also admitted he was taken aback by fans’ reactions when he traveled to the US to promote the series.

"I've been acting for more than 30 years, and I also participated in some Hollywood blockbuster projects. But 'Squid Game' is a Korean story made by a Korean director with Korean actors and Korean language. I'm so grateful and proud of ('Squid Game''s success)," said Lee, during the interview. The entire interview was conducted in English.

During the interview, Lee also fielded fan questions about the future of the series, teasing light spoilers. Lee confirmed that more characters in the upcoming season will uncover the Frontman’s identity — and he didn’t rule out the possibility of a standalone project exploring his character’s backstory.

In the series, the Frontman, also known as Hwang In-ho, is the mastermind orchestrating the deadly games and a former winner of the Squid Game himself. Much of his backstory remains shrouded in mystery.

"Squid Game" season 3 is set to premiere June 27 on Netflix.