Former NCT member to be sentenced in July

Taeil, former member of SM Entertainment’s boy band NCT, admitted Wednesday to rape charges in a case involving an intoxicated woman last year, as prosecutors requested a seven-year prison sentence.

During the first trial held at the Seoul Central District Court, Taeil and two accomplices were tried for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

Specifically, they face charges of special quasi-rape, which applies when two or more people engage in sexual acts with someone in a state of unconsciousness or unable to resist. The charge carries a minimum of seven years and a maximum life sentence if convicted.

Asked by the judge whether he acknowledged the charges, Taeil replied, “I admit to all the charges.” His two co-defendants also admitted guilt.

According to the indictment, Taeil and his acquaintances met a Chinese woman in Itaewon, Seoul, last June. After drinking together, the woman became heavily intoxicated. Taeil helped escort her out of the bar and placed her in a taxi with one of the co-defendants, identified as Lee, sending her to Lee’s home. Taeil and another friend, Hong, followed in a separate vehicle. The alleged assault occurred at Lee’s residence.

The court has scheduled the sentencing hearing for July 10 at 2 p.m.