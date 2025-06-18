Two South Korean civil society leaders visited the Thai-Myanmar border town of Mae Sot to express support for Myanmar's pro-democracy movement and deliver financial aid for wounded resistance fighters, the Resource Center for Asian NGOs at Sungkonghoe University said Wednesday.

Park Eun-hong, director of the Resource Center for Asian NGOs at Sungkonghoe University, and Jeon Yae-rin, deputy leader of the Democracy School without Borders, met with members of the People’s Defense Force on June 13.

The PDF is a civilian militia formed in response to the military coup led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Feb. 1, 2021. The grassroots resistance has continued for over four years in pursuit of restoring democracy in Myanmar.

During their visit, Park and Jeon delivered financial support for the treatment of injured PDF fighters and shared an educational video about key issues in South Korea’s democratic development. The video was produced using compensation funds received by former Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon and other pro-democracy activists, which were donated to the Asia Democracy and Human Rights Fund under the Beautiful Foundation.

On June 14, the pair also visited the Sunshine Care Center. Around 120 injured individuals are receiving treatment at the makeshift medical facility under dire conditions, without proper medical personnel or equipment, according to Park.

"South Korean society, which once overcame martial law and authoritarian rule, must show greater concern for the suffering of the Myanmar people and the violence of the military regime," Park said. "Even a small gesture of solidarity can be a great source of strength for Myanmar citizens."

Mae Sot, located in western Thailand near Myanmar’s Karen State, has become a critical refuge for civilians and resistance fighters fleeing military persecution since the 2021 coup.