Experts caution that granting US access may open door to similar demands from China under its data-sharing laws

The debate over the overseas transfer of South Korea’s high-precision map data, a sensitive issue that had been largely dormant since the launch of President Lee Jae Myung’s administration, has reignited. The government is moving to develop countermeasures as global tech giants intensify their efforts to gain access to the data.

Apple recently sought legal advice from a Korean law firm regarding its application to export 1:5,000 scale map data. The move follows the company’s earlier attempt in 2023, which was aimed at enhancing services such as its Find My device tracking feature, Apple Pay’s local operations and the in-car navigation system integrated into Apple CarPlay, according to industry sources on Thursday.

Apple’s previous request was rejected by the Korean government due to national security concerns. Industry watchers believe the US tech giant will quickly reapply should the government approve Google’s pending application to export similar map data.

The review of Google’s request is ongoing. The government, which deferred its decision last month, must deliver a verdict by Aug. 11. As the Lee administration seeks to ease trade tensions with Washington, attention is focused on how it will respond to Google’s bid.

For now, progress on the matter has stalled. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is required to convene a consultative body involving related ministries -- including those handling trade, security, ICT, industry and foreign affairs -- to deliberate on the issue.

Potential candidates for the post of land minister, including Democratic Party lawmakers Maeng Sung-kyu and Moon Jin-seok, both known for their cautious stance on data exports, further signal the possibility of another rejection.

The map data dispute remains a key irritant in Korea-US trade relations. The US Trade Representative has consistently cited Korea’s restrictions on map data exports as a trade barrier and recently urged Seoul to address this and other non-tariff issues. Meanwhile, the Computer & Communications Industry Association, representing the American ICT sector, has joined the pressure campaign, demanding the export restrictions be lifted.

In response, the National Geographic Information Institute, under the Land Ministry, issued a tender earlier this month for an urgent study on export policy for spatial information assets. The study is expected to propose phased export strategies beyond 2027 and address issues such as digital service taxes and the extraterritorial application of domestic laws.

“It is about objectively assessing the national interest. If we find blind spots or weaknesses, we plan to establish countermeasures,” a Land Ministry official said.

Scholars and experts continue to urge caution, citing the potential national security risks of exporting high-precision maps capable of revealing sensitive facilities.

While local firms such as Naver and Kakao provide maps with blurred, camouflaged or low-resolution images of secure sites, Google has so far agreed only to apply blurring. Apple, in contrast, reportedly indicated its willingness to comply with all government conditions, including camouflage and resolution adjustments, while also operating its servers within Korea.

Experts warn that approving the US firms’ requests could open the floodgates for applications from companies in China and elsewhere, making it difficult for Korea to deny future requests. There are particular concerns about China’s data security law, which could require any exported map data to be shared with the Chinese government.

Given the stakes, experts argue that unless security risks can be fully mitigated, the government should deny the export requests. Some suggest a different path: commercializing domestic map data to generate revenue.

“Demands for access to our high-precision map data will only intensify,” said Choi Jin-mu, a geography professor at Kyung Hee University. “If we can no longer protect it, we should monetize it and reshape the ecosystem.”