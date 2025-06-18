President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday discussed economic cooperation and expanded ties in advanced technologies, during a bilateral meeting with Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada.

According to the presidential office, Lee also invited Sheinbaum to the upcoming the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Mexico is the largest trade partner of South Korea among countries in Latin America. Also, Mexico is the first Latin American country with which Korea established a strategic partnership, by signing the pact in 2005.