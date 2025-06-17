LG CNS, a Korean IT solutions provider under LG Group, announced Tuesday it has entered a strategic partnership with US-based robotics company Skild AI to develop industrial humanoid robot technologies. The agreement also includes an investment via LG Technology Ventures, the group's corporate venture capital arm.

Skild AI, co-founded by Carnegie Mellon University professors Deepak Pathak and Abhinav Gupta, is recognized for its Robot Foundation Model RFM, which functions as a robot’s AI-driven “brain.” It enables autonomous decision-making by learning from images, text, audio and video data, and is designed for use across a wide range of robotic platforms, both humanoid and non-humanoid.

Through the collaboration, LG CNS plans to create AI humanoid robot solutions tailored to industrial settings such as manufacturing and logistics. These robots are expected to perform tasks including facility monitoring, assembly and handling logistics operations. LG CNS also plans to expand applications to urban environments, including senior care and patrol services.

The company will offer an integrated robotics service that brings together Skild AI’s RFM, LG CNS’ platform for robot control and management, and hardware developed in collaboration with manufacturing partners.

“By combining Skild AI’s robotics foundation model with LG CNS’ solution expertise, we aim to become a leading intelligent AI robotics service provider,” said Lee Jun-ho, head of LG CNS’ Smart Logistics and City Business Unit. “We will drive innovation and help clients achieve smarter operations.”

According to a Goldman Sachs report, the global humanoid robot market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 50.2 percent, reaching around $38 billion by 2035.