A Breakthrough in Underarm Odor Control and Axillary Bromhidrosis Treatment

SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSteri Inc., a tech-driven startup based at the Hanyang University College of Medicine in Seoul, today announced the launch of PlaDeo, the world's first electronic deodorant device powered by bio-plasma. Designed to eliminate underarm odor safely and effectively, PlaDeo offers a revolutionary approach to managing axillary bromhidrosis—a medical condition characterized by chronic underarm odor—without the use of chemicals, pore-blocking agents, or aluminum salts.

In 2020, PlaDeo—then branded Pragrant—was awarded the CES Innovation Award in the Health & Wellness category, recognizing its disruptive potential in personal care technology. Unlike conventional deodorants that mask odor using synthetic fragrances or suppress sweat glands, PlaDeo employs reactive oxygen species (ROS)—including hydroxyl radicals (OH⁻) and superoxide ions (O₂⁻)—to directly neutralize odor-causing bacteria and molecular residues on the skin. This plasma-powered mechanism ensures a non-toxic, non-residue, and skin-safe experience for daily users.

Scientifically Validated Performance

PlaDeo's efficacy has been scientifically proven. A peer-reviewed study published in Scientific Reports (2024), along with a clinical trial conducted at Hanyang University Hospital, demonstrated that 94% of participants experienced significant odor reduction after using the device regularly. These results validate PlaDeo as not only a hygiene product, but also a clinically relevant solution for those suffering from persistent body odor.

The launch of PlaDeo comes at a time when global consumers are actively seeking chemical-free, science-supported alternatives for personal hygiene. With increasing awareness of the long-term risks posed by ingredients such as triclosan and aluminum compounds, PlaDeo addresses a growing demand for effective, health-conscious innovation in the deodorant market. Its compact, travel-friendly form factor also makes it ideal for use in gyms, offices, eldercare environments, and hospitals—anywhere discretion and hygiene intersect.

Key Features:

PlaDeo is now available for pre-order on Indiegogo. For more details or to back the campaign, visit the official project page at: https://igg.me/at/PlaDeo