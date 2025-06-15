Zico, elli to feature Japanese hip-hop alternative group m-flo's new track

Artist and producer Zico is set to collaborate with Japanese alternative hip-hop group M-flo in celebration of the group's 25th year.

M-flo announced via its official social media Wednesday that the group will release a new track “Eko Eko” featuring Zico and Japanese singer-songwriter Eill. Describing the collaboration, M-Flo described working with Zico and Eill as “one-of-a-kind sessions that transcend genre and language.”

This collaboration is part of M-flo’s 25th debut anniversary “Loves” series — a signature project for the group. The group debuted in 1999 and rose to fame with numerous hits, including “Miss You,” “The Love Bug” and “Come Again.” Known for teaming up with various artists across genres and nationalities, the “Loves” series has been a beloved hallmark of M-flo’s musical journey.

Zico described “Eko Eko” as a track that people of all ages and tastes can enjoy. “It’s an honor to participate in an album by M-flo, a group I’ve been a fan of since I first started music. It’s truly admirable that they’ve reached their 25th anniversary as artists.”

M-flo commented, “We put in a lot of time and care communicating to create a song where our synergies could shine. Zico and eill’s unique vibes blended naturally, resulting in a ‘loves’ series track that truly feels like m-flo.”

Meanwhile, Zico has been actively involved in various projects this year. In the first half of 2025, he featured on Ash Island’s “It’s Okay (Feat. Zico)” and Giriboy’s “My Job is Cool (Feat. Zico, J-Tong).” He also served as the executive producer for rising boy band BoyNextDoor’s 4th mini album “No Genre.” On July 5–6, the singer will hold a solo fan meeting “Comvenience” at Blue Square Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.