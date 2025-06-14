A global invitation to reconnect with nature, self, and community through rituals inspired by land, season, and ancestral memory

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Global Wellness Day, Banyan Tree, the flagship brand of Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) unveils #ThisRightNow, a global call to pause, breathe and reconnect with what truly matters. The initiative invites guests across the world to step into presence through gentle rituals inspired by the wisdom of nature, local traditions and ancestral rhythms.

From desert valleys to coral reefs, sacred temples to snow-capped mountains, #ThisRightNow is brought to life through curated experiences across Banyan Tree's sanctuaries around the world. Each moment is grounded in nature:

As a pioneer in holistic wellbeing, Banyan Tree offers an evolving eco-system of spa and wellbeing experiences designed for modern travellers. This includes thematic retreats, multi-day programmes, and a curated selection of wellbeing products guided by Banyan Group's 8 Pillars of Wellbeing. Key offerings include:

Beyond the resort, Banyan Tree extends the invitation to everyday life. Through breathwork, sensory micro-rituals, and moments of still reflection, the brand encourages people everywhere to practice presence—wherever they are. Guests are invited to share their personal pauses using #ThisRightNow, contributing to a growing collective of mindful experiences.

Explore nature-inspired stories, rituals, and reflections from Banyan Tree sanctuaries at www.banyantree.com.

Banyan Tree (www.banyantree.com) offers a sanctuary to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul in awe inspiring locations around the globe. Rediscover the romance of travel as you journey to iconic destinations where authentic, memorable experiences await. Banyan Tree provides genuine, authentic service and a distinctive, premium retreat experience.

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans over 90 hotels and resorts, more than 140 spas and galleries, and 20 plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme with Banyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.