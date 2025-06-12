From boy band leader to leading man, the former Vixx star carves a steady path on screen

At 35, Cha Hak-yeon still carries the youthful spark that gave him a commanding presence in Vixx a decade ago. Turn back the clock to the days of the group's greatest hits, like "Voodoo Doll" and "Error," and that same electrifying energy, now channeled with more restraint, powers his transition from K-pop idol to seasoned actor.

While fans may still remember him as the boy band's charismatic leader and main dancer, N, Cha has spent nearly a decade building his acting chops across television. Most recently, he's stepped into lead roles in the breakout hit "Castaway Diva" and the currently airing "Oh My Ghost Client."

“My experience with movement and choreography helps a lot with acting,” Cha tells The Korea Herald at a Samcheong-dong cafe. “I can memorize a 5-6 minute action sequence in one rehearsal and nail it in a single take,” he laughs.

Now he brings that confidence to "Midnight Sun," a remake of the 2007 Japanese tearjerker. In it, he plays Min-jun — a fruit vendor by day, aspiring actor by night — who falls for Mi-sol (played by Jung Ji-so), a singer living with a rare condition that prevents her from being exposed to sunlight.

It’s Cha's first lead role in a feature film, an opportunity that came rather naturally. “The director said my energy aligned perfectly with Min-jun’s,” he recalls. “He told me to just bring what I already have rather than create something new.”

Now, the actor exudes this relaxed assurance, articulating each word with quiet, thoughtful precision — but that wasn't always the case.

“When I first started acting, ignorance was bliss — I thought I could just wing it,” he says. “Soon, I realized I needed to take a step back and really build my foundation.” After years of steady work, he’s found his rhythm. “I have this ease now that lets me trust the process and the people around me.”

The film itself presents a difficult puzzle for the actors and viewers alike. "Midnight Sun" is largely a tonal misfire — its earnest, PG-13 wholesomeness feels awkwardly splattered across what should be devastating melodrama. The emotional crescendos, especially Mi-sol's inevitable goodbye, somehow manage to feel dead despite all the tragic weight they carry. It’s the cinematic equivalent of watching someone cry through a gauzy, pastel-tinted Instagram filter.

The role’s earnest optimism seems to have left a lasting mark on the actor, though. Min-jun’s try-anyway-even-if-you-fail attitude resonated so deeply, Cha claims, that it reshaped his outlook on future roles.

“Those lines felt like the character was speaking directly to me,” he says. “It gave me the courage to take on more challenging roles” — including his upcoming lead in the BL (boys love) drama "The Killer Next Door."

After more than a decade in the industry, Cha still finds strength in familiar places. Though he sat out Vixx’s recent comeback due to scheduling conflicts, the group — and its fans — continue to be a grounding presence in his life.

“Starlight (Vixx's official fandom) gives me strength and motivation,” he says. “I’m not someone who thrives in isolation. Having people who always believe in me — that’s what pushes me forward.”

The sentiment rings especially true following Vixx's 13th anniversary celebration last month, where the group shared a commemorative photo that had fans feeling all kinds of nostalgic. The members also showed up for him at the screening. “Some of them even burst into tears,” he says.

As for what’s next, Cha prefers to keep things simple. “Right now, I want to carry a full project on my own. I’ve learned so much from senior actors who create this amazing energy on set. I’d love to become that kind of presence.”

"Midnight Sun" opened in Korean theaters Wednesday.