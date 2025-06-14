Scripted murder mystery games thrive as young Koreans chase immersive thrills

The lights are out, and the air is thick with tension inside an abandoned psychiatric hospital -- shuttered just a week ago after a devastating fire.

Armed with only a flashlight, you step cautiously into the darkness to find three other suspects standing in silence, each tasked with uncovering the truth behind the murder of the hospital director. As you sift through the wreckage together for evidence, every second counts -- before one of you is accused of being the killer.

This is not a real crime scene, nor is it the plot of a thriller film. It's the premise of a scripted mystery game -- an immersive role-playing experience offered at a venue in Seoul's Hongdae neighborhood.

In this crime-themed role-playing game, four to seven people are each assigned a character with a rich backstory -- outlining why they might or might not be the killer -- complete with costumes. After reviewing their scripted alibis and understanding their roles, the players are led to a lifelike crime scene set where they have to search for clues and engage with one another to identify the culprit.

Stepping into suspense

In South Korea, these immersive game venues known locally as "crime scene" are steadily gaining popularity, offering a unique form of entertainment that blends elements of theater, role-play and classic whodunits.

"After a routine week at the office, stepping into a new role with a different job and identity is refreshing," said Ji Jeong-hyeon, a 32-year-old office worker in Seoul. After her first try, she has been returning on weekends to "conquer" different plotlines at different venues.

"It is exciting to be part of a suspenseful storyline where I can act and actively take part in the plot -- sleuthing like a real detective when I'm just another suspect, and embracing my alibi when I'm the murderer."

Scripted murder games differ from escape rooms, which require players to solve puzzles and brainteasers to unlock doors and advance through a series of rooms until they finally break free.

“In traditional escape rooms, it can be frustrating when you cannot solve the puzzles. But crime scene games are more about sleuthing and unraveling the truth,” said Seo Ki-seon, an office worker in Incheon. “The intense, dopamine-driven plots draw me in. The themes are bold and thrilling, and it's the dark twists in the characters' relationships that make it all the more fun."

TV boost

This immersive game traces its roots to Western detective games like Clue. In recent years, the format gained major traction in China under the name "Junbensha."

In Korea, the scripted murder genre gained wider recognition through the entertainment show franchise "Crime Scene," which was first aired on JTBC in 2014. The show has built a steady fanbase over a decade, later moving to Tving, and is now set to return on Netflix with its fifth installment, "Crime Scene Zero."

"We see a noticeable increase in users when the show airs. Since this upcoming season will be on Netflix, we are expecting a greater impact," Park Young-sup, CEO of IF Entertainment told The Korea Herald. IF Entertainment was the first to open a murder mystery cafe in Korea, Puzzle Factory, and now it runs seven such venues, mainly in Hongdae and Gangnam in Seoul.

Most of the customers visiting Puzzle Factory are in their 20s and 30s. Business peaks during the vacation periods and holidays, since the game requires four to seven players.

When Park founded the company in early 2016, inspired by the TV show, he struggled to attract customers as the concept was still unfamiliar to most Koreans. Things began to change in 2017 after the third season of "Crime Scene" aired. He is now preparing to open an eighth store in Seongsu-dong, a newly trendy area in Seoul.

To write more gripping narratives for the game, Park said he stays open to a variety of content, including books, films, dramas and other games, while keeping a close eye on social trends.

"I believe a good scenario should feel fresh while still resonating with a wide audience," Park said.

Other companies are also jumping into the immersive gaming trend, blending escape room puzzles with live-action role-play. Last year, Lotte Cinema launched Live Cinema in the Hongdae neighborhood of Seoul, where participants enter a set and interact with professional actors to complete story-driven missions -- offering cinematic, hands-on experiences that blur the line between film and games.

Dark fun and dopamine

The experience does not come cheap. Prices typically range from 26,000 won ($19) to around 40,000 won per person for a 90-to-100-minute session, depending on the venue and complexity of the storyline. At Live Cinema, a single game costs between 220,000 won and 240,000 won for three to five players -- and sessions are often booked quickly.

This willingness to pay for immersive entertainment points to a broader cultural trend that reflects a growing desire among consumers to step into the role of a main character -- like in a TV show -- seeking deeper, more interactive engagement rather than passive content consumption.

“People no longer find satisfaction in just reading mystery novels or watching films, they want to step into the story and become the protagonist themselves,” said Lee Eun-hee, a consumer science professor at Inha University.

“They will pay more for the immersive experience, and such personal involvement offers a thrill far beyond passive, one-way consumption.”

Park echoed that view, adding that taking on a new role offers not only joy but also stress relief.

"I think it is similar to immersive sports like tennis and golf. When you are focused on the ball, you forget everything else and simply enjoy the act of playing."