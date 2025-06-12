The five-member group to engage with North American fans for the first time

Le Sserafim is embarking on its first-ever North American tour since debut, marking a major milestone in the group's career.

On Thursday, the group revealed its upcoming “Easy Crazy Hot in North America” tour via the group's official Weverse channel. The tour will begin in early September, starting in Newark, New Jersey, and continuing through major cities including Chicago, Grand Prairie, Inglewood, San Francisco, Seattle, Las Vegas and finally Mexico City.

The venues selected for the tour have significant meanings, having hosted performances by global stars. BTS previously performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, while Arena CDMX in Mexico City has seen concerts by artists like Katy Perry. Before Le Sserafim arrives at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Lady Gaga is scheduled to perform there this summer, underscoring the venue's prestige.

The North American tour is part of Le Sserafim’s first world tour “Easy Crazy Hot,” which ties together its third mini album “Easy,” released in February 2023, fourth mini album “Crazy,” released in August 2023, and its fifth mini album “Hot" from March 2025.

The tour's Asia leg began in Incheon in April and has already covered major cities across Japan, including Nagoya, Osaka and Kitakyushu. It will wrap up its Japanese leg with three concerts in Saitama in mid-June. Following this, the group will continue their journey across Asia, lighting up stages in Taipei, Hong Kong, Manila, Bangkok and Singapore throughout July and August.

Due to overwhelming demand, both the Taipei and Hong Kong shows — originally scheduled for July 19 and 26, respectively — sold out immediately. In response, Le Sserafim added one extra concert in each city, offering fans additional opportunities to see them live on July 20 in Taipei and July 25 in Hong Kong.