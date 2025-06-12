In the 2025 season, South Korean soccer reached new heights as three national stars — Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in and Son Heung-min — each lifted major trophies with their European clubs.

Kim Min-jae anchored Bayern Munich’s defense en route to winning the 2024–25 Bundesliga, securing his first German league title. In doing so, he became the first Korean player to win top-flight championships in two of Europe’s Big Five leagues, having previously triumphed in Serie A with Napoli.

Lee Kang-in enjoyed a breakout season with Paris Saint-Germain, playing a key role in the club’s clean sweep of domestic and continental honors: the 2024–25 Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and a historic first UEFA Champions League triumph — along with the Trophee des Champions.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min captained Tottenham Hotspur to victory in the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League on May 21, ending the club’s 17-year wait for a major trophy and adding a crowning achievement to his storied career.

Together, their success marked a landmark year for Korean soccer, amplifying the country’s influence on the European stage and inspiring the next generation of talent across Asia.