HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA INNOVATEVIETNAM, the country's pioneering platform shaping the future of marketing, is back on 21 August 2025 — bigger, bolder, and brimming with opportunities to connect, collaborate, and co-create the next wave of digital transformation.

The Vietnam MarTech Report 2024 shows just how quickly the space is evolving: the number of MarTech companies has skyrocketed from 15–20 players in 2023 to nearly 100 in 2024. Furthermore, the KPMG 2024 Customer Experience Excellence Report which highlights how Vietnamese businesses are already leveraging AI to elevate trust, security, and emotional connection — and you've got the perfect storm for innovation.

Thus, INNOVATE 2025's theme, "Shaping Growth Through Marketing Insight, Impact, and Innovation," is more than a slogan. It's a call to action for top brands, ambitious SMEs, startups, and marketers to come together and thrive in the age of AI, MarTech, and experience-driven business.ever-evolving landscape of AI, MarTech, and customer experience.

Impressive Numbers from MMA INNOVATE VIETNAM 2024

"MMA INNOVATE VIETNAM 2025 is not just an event – it's a launchpad for businesses to thrive. We believe AI and MarTech are the keys to creating meaningful differentiation for sustainable growth. MMA Global Vietnam is committed to supporting the business community, helping them seize opportunities, overcome challenges, and accelerate in the digital era." – Ms. Phan Bich Tam, Country Director, MMA Global Vietnam.

