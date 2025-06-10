Korean art world keeps eyes on which exhibitions the celebrity will visit following his military discharge

The art circle has been desperate for an opportunity to liven up the mood amid the Korean art market slump, and, at long last, here comes BTS' RM with the star power to create a buzz in the scene.

RM, known as an avid art lover, was discharged from the military on Tuesday, and now many are interested in what his next move may be where the arts are concerned.

Before being conscripted, he was often spotted at exhibitions across the country. He collected art and donated to a museum. A photo on social media or a rumor of a visit to a certain exhibition often resulted in long lines at the museums and galleries as fans made visits, following their idol.

“When he visited us, he would do so without giving us prior notice. He would quietly come to the gallery to see art when it is not too crowded,” said a gallerist in Seoul, adding that an influencer like RM is unprecedented in the art world.

“No other idol has fans like this — they seem quite serious about art. They do not simply come and take photographs. They purchase brochures and study the artists. It seems his fans consider art a way to get to know the celebrity better — his tastes and thoughts,” he said.

The singer embarked on an art tour ahead of his discharge, posting a couple of photographs from his visit to Kukje Gallery in Seoul for the exhibition “Next Painting: As We Are” that features young Korean painters and another show, “A Faraway Today,” which both kicked off last week.

“He has shown quite a lot of interest in Korean art with in-depth knowledge. People often say there has been no influencer or celebrity who can bring such a big interest to an exhibition like RM. Many people in the art circle have been waiting for his discharge from military service,” said an official from an auction house.

“We do not think that his visits to exhibitions will directly lead to sales, but we expect that his return will definitely bring a fresh mood to the art scene that has been in a downturn,” he said.

When RM uploaded a photo from the exhibition “Kwon Jin Kyu Centennial: Angel of Atelier” at the Seoul Museum of Art in 2022, where a 45-centimeter-tall terracotta sculpture "Horse" RM had collected was on display, the museum saw a huge influx of visitors, many of them RM's fans, according to the city-run museum.

“RM has contributed to the art scene by breaking the perception that art is something difficult and complex for the general audience,” said Han Hee-jean, curator from the Seoul Museum of Art. “Even during his service in the military, RM visited the museum to see ‘Turbulent Times: Women, Life, Art’ last year.”

Another gallerist in Seoul said that while she acknowledges that RM's influence in the Korean art scene has been huge, she was cautious to place too much anticipation on his activities bringing about a change in the arts sector.

“The art market consists of many layers and has different factors behind it. It would not be proper to say that a single celebrity could lead a revival of the art scene, but it is true that people are curious about what exhibitions he will visit from now on,” the gallerist said.