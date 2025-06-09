'The Merchants of Venice,' now plural, returns as a story of collective harmony

“The Merchants of Venice,” the changgeuk adaptation of Shakespeare’s famed comedy, returns to the stage two years after its 2023 premiere with renewed focus and deeper camaraderie among its cast.

For actors Min Eun-kyung and Kim Soo-in, this reprise has brought more rigorous rehearsals and a deeper sense of artistic collaboration.

Min plays Portia, the witty and wise heiress in Belmont. Her commanding vocals and expressive phrasing add rich dimension to a character who is at once a romantic heroine and a troubleshooter in the courtroom showdown between Antonio and Shylock. Kim takes on the role of Bassanio, the passionate young suitor, bringing boyish charm and playful energy to the stage.

“We’ve been fine-tuning everything -- singing, dancing, movement, transitions, harmonies -- with much more precision for the second run,” Min said.

“In the premiere, we were so focused on our own parts that we didn’t really have the space to pay attention to others,” Kim added.

“Now, it feels like we’re building the piece as a true ensemble. We’re watching out for each other more. When something feels off, like a clunky entrance or awkward rhythm, Min lets me know right away."

The sense of collectivity isn’t just shared among the cast -- it’s also at the heart of this traditional Korean opera’s reinterpretation.

Gone are the overt religious and ethnic tensions of Shakespeare’s original. In their place is a story about economic power. The wealthy merchant Antonio is recast here as a young leader in a small-business cooperative. Shylock, the Jewish moneylender, becomes a monopolistic shipping magnate, embodying the unchecked forces of capitalism. The title gains an “s” -- The Merchants of Venice -- broadening the focus from an individual drama to the communal struggles and solidarities of the merchant class.

In Belmont, a free-spirited and romantic mood prevails as young lovers pursue their fates. In stark contrast, Venice -- ruled by cold, legal logic -- hosts the infamous “pound of flesh” trial, lending the production its dramatic tension.

“This is a great entry point into changgeuk,” Kim said. “Because it’s a comedy, it has this liveliness. It’s fun and humorous, full of visual flair, dynamic music and layered characters.”

Changgeuk is akin to a Korean version of opera. It derives from pansori, Korea's traditional narrative singing form that is registered as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. “Chang” refers to pansori, while “geuk” means drama in Korean.

The revised script, Kim noted, allows each merchant to shine with their own backstory and voice. “It reminds me of ‘Jeokbyeokga’ (The Battle of Red Cliffs) in pansori,” he said. “It’s not just about the heroes -- it’s about the soldiers, the ordinary ones. Here, too, each merchant isn’t just filler.”

Kim emphasized the attention paid to ensemble scenes. “Our director wants those group moments to feel like a single body. When we say lines like ‘Yes, we agree!’ we have to deliver them as a single voice -- precise and powerful. The ensemble is everything. Without the collective, the whole work loses its energy.”

For both Min and Kim, their characters have resonated in unexpectedly personal ways.

“I think I share Bassanio’s cheerful, playful side,” Kim said, laughing. “The director compared him to an anime character -- cool one moment, ridiculous the next. We’ve leaned into that contrast this time. Our Bassanio is like a kid -- immature, but sincere.”

Min also finds a mirror in Portia. “My personality is a bit strong, like hers,” she said. “And I love that Portia is so lovely and bubbly in Act I, then suddenly razor-sharp in the courtroom in Act II. It’s two extremes in one role -- that’s what makes it so fun.”

This isn’t the duo’s first brush with Shakespeare. Both performed in the company’s “Lear” at London’s Barbican Centre last year, a production that was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award. Min played both Cordelia and the Fool, while Kim took on the role of Edmund.

In “The Merchants of Venice,” Min again plays dual roles: Portia and, in disguise, the male lawyer. “It’s the second time I’ve done a double role,” she said. “With ‘Lear,’ I cried and laughed so much. Here, it’s joy and romance, but also strategy and seriousness. You get the full spectrum of Shakespearean emotion.”

And that emotional breadth, both agree, is where changgeuk truly shines.

“The power of changgeuk is in the chang -- the singing,” Min said. “Pansori (genre of musical storytelling) isn’t easy. It demands your whole body, head to toe. You can’t fake it. You have to train for a long time. That compressed intensity, I believe it transfers directly to the audience.”

Kim added, “Even if the story is a classic, the plot itself is often simple. But from that simplicity, the power gets amplified. That’s the beauty of a classic, everyone can understand and relate to it. That’s why it resonates so deeply.”

This production marks the final performance before the company’s summer break. Ending on a note of laughter, Min said, feels right.

“Venice ends with a sense of hope,” the pair said. “There’s a line that goes, ‘A bright future toddles toward us.’ That’s the energy we want to share with the audience.”

"The Merchants of Venice" runs through Saturday at the National Theater’s Haeoreum Grand Theater, with English subtitles available.