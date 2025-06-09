With NCT and as solo vocalist, Doyoung promises broader future

Many say that a person should think of what they love and do best and turn it into a career. In that sense, NCT’s Doyoung was born to be a singer. Singing brings him the most joy and confidence, and now he returns not just as a member of an idol group that electrifies tens of thousands of fans, but as a solo vocalist carving out his own musical path with a second full-length album.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be releasing a second album. It captures the stories I wanted to tell, and I had the chance to work with people I’ve long hoped to collaborate with. Just like the main theme of the album — 'the power to dream,' it gave me the strength to keep dreaming,” Doyoung said during a group interview held Thursday in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

Following his first LP "Youth" in 2024, which explored a range of emotions and experiences of young people, Doyoung shared that he aimed to embrace an even broader theme with his new release. “At first, I was inspired by the image of wings. After settling on the title 'Soar,' I envisioned creating an album that inspires people to dream through imagery of transcending and rising above,” he explained.

The album’s notable lineup of contributors — icons in the history of Korean bands — underscores just how meaningful "Soar" is to Doyoung.

“Kim Yuna of Jaurim, Kim Jong-wan of Nell and Yoon Do-hyun of YB — all of them have been central figures in Korea’s band music scene. I had long hoped to work with them and have been knocking on doors, sending proposals and this time it finally came together. Each of them has such a distinct musical identity, recognized by the Korean public, and they taught me so much throughout the production of this album.”

From Kim Yuna, he learned the importance of how a vocalist interprets a song. Kim Jong-wan of Nell gave him detailed guidance on vocal technique. And Yoon Do-hyun, who gifted him the deeply meaningful track “Still” — written during Yoon's own battle with cancer — left Doyoung with a strong impression of human warmth.

The album’s lead track, “Memory,” tells a story Doyoung had long wanted to express. “If memories had a life of their own, I think becoming a cherished ‘recollection’ would be their most beautiful conclusion. That’s the kind of story the song tells.”

Doyoung emphasized how vital his fans and the public are to his musical journey. “Even as a child, I didn’t want to be a singer just because I liked singing alone. I loved singing in front of people. This doesn't mean that I only want to sing songs that are bound to be commercial hits, but I do sing with the hope of being loved by many listeners. I need people who love my music.”

Now 29 years old, Doyoung is aware that a hiatus due to his compulsory military service is inevitable, though the timing has yet to be decided. He expressed hope that fans will think of him during that time through his album. “I wanted this album to be like showing someone my diary — something personal that you only share with those dearest to you. I hope it becomes an album that lets people remember me.”

As for the upcoming hiatus, the singer confidently said he has no worries. “Even if I take a break for a while, I’m confident I’ll be singing for a very, very long time. I want to tell my fans — please don’t be sad.”