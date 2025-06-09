Director of 'Squid Game' teases possibility of spinoffs

“Squid Game” is coming to an end with its third and final season, set to premiere June 27 on Netflix.

As anticipation builds, series director Hwang Dong-hyuk and key cast members opened up about what fans can expect — and how they’re addressing both the shortcomings of season 2 and the headline-making spoiler leaks that surfaced ahead of the new season.

Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of season 2’s events, following Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he grapples with his failed attempt at rebellion. Meanwhile, Frontman (Lee Byung-hun), who infiltrated the games in season 2 as a participant, returns to his role as the unfeeling, calculating mastermind behind the deadly competition, setting the stage for his face-off with Gi-hun.

Speaking at a press conference in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Lee Byung-hun previewed the evolving dynamic between the two characters in the final chapter.

"Gi-hun falls into a state of deep helplessness after witnessing his closest friend being killed by the Frontman. But he regains his resolve, returning to his original intention to dismantle the entire system while still holding onto his belief in humanity. With this determination, he starts planning again. Seeing Gi-hun’s renewed resolve, the Frontman also begins devising new plans," Lee said.

"If we consider seasons 2 and 3 as telling one continuous story, season 3 will deliver the climax and conclusion, the final act of the narrative. From a dramatic standpoint, it will inevitably feel very intense. In a sense, this will be the story where the full-fledged confrontation between the Frontman and Gi-hun truly unfolds," he added.

For Hwang, the saga of “Squid Game” is about posing questions rather than prescribing answers.

"Rather than delivering a message like, ‘This is how it is. You should think about it this way,’ what I wanted to offer through seasons 2 and 3 was a question," he explained.

"In today’s capitalist society, where excessive competition and the constant stimulation of human desire lead to feelings of frustration and defeat, can we, as humans, create a better future? Can we offer the next generation a better, more sustainable world? That is the question I wanted to raise."

While “Squid Game” season 1 was a worldwide success, earning a Primetime Emmy and becoming Netflix’s most-watched non-English-language series, season 2 drew more mixed reactions, with critics citing its lack of narrative cohesion, drawn-out pacing and unresolved plotlines.

Addressing the critiques, Hwang was candid about the production process of the final season.

"As most of you know, seasons 2 and 3 were written, filmed, and produced all at once. We couldn’t change season 3 based on the reactions to season 2. Nothing has changed in that regard. Since season 2 ended without fully wrapping up the story arcs or character narratives, I think much of the disappointment people felt will likely be resolved when they watch season 3," he said.

As for the future of the franchise, Hwang made it clear that this is the definitive conclusion — at least for now.

"I have no plans to make season 4. This was something fully discussed and agreed upon with Netflix while working on season 3. Once you watch season 3, you’ll see that while a season 4 could be made, it doesn’t necessarily need to be. (But) that doesn’t mean I’ll never return to ‘Squid Game’ in the future. ... I’m not planning to make anything related to ‘Squid Game’ right away, though I am considering the possibility of doing a spinoff," he said.

The road to the final season was not without controversy.

Between the release of season 2 and the upcoming release, key cast members Park Sung-hoon and Park Gyu-young became embroiled in social media scandals after Park Sung-hoon shared pornographic content related to “Squid Game,” and Park Gyu-young uploaded a supposedly key season 3 twist, which hinted that Lee Jin-wook’s character, whose death was not confirmed in season 2, may return.

Regarding the spoilers, Hwang said he chose to "treat it as an unfortunate incident and let it go."

"I hope they’ll see (the spoilers) as a small mistake. There’s plenty of fun in the show that won’t be spoiled by this, so when you watch it, you’ll probably feel, ‘Oh, that wasn’t such a big deal after all.’"