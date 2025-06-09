The Seoul High Court said Monday it has again postponed President Lee Jae-myung's retrial on election law violation charges.

The court said the first hearing scheduled for June 18 was postponed to an undetermined future date in accordance with Article 84 of the Constitution, which exempts a sitting president from criminal prosecution except in the case of insurrection or treason.

Lee was elected president on June 3 after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office over his botched imposition of martial law in December.

The Seoul High Court previously postponed the first hearing from May 15 citing the need to guarantee a "fair electioneering opportunity" to then presidential candidate Lee.

The retrial comes after the Supreme Court remanded the case in May, overturning the Seoul High Court's decision to acquit Lee of a suspended prison term in connection with alleged false statements he made ahead of the previous presidential election in 2022. (Yonhap)