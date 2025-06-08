No Korean nationals, Korean Americans confirmed among detainees as yet: reports

US federal immigration authorities conducted a series of coordinated enforcement operations across Los Angeles on Friday, including in neighborhoods with a high concentration of Korean American-owned businesses. The move has raised concerns within the local Korean diaspora.

The raids reportedly targeted areas in downtown Los Angeles’ fashion district, commonly referred to as the “Jobber Market,” where several Korean American-run wholesale clothing stores are located.

In a statement released the same day, the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles condemned the enforcement actions, describing them as “unilateral and heavy-handed.”

“These actions by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) disregard proper legal procedures,” the organization said. “We urgently call on our local elected officials to take action and provide solutions to this crisis. In addition, we will work closely with local organizations to ensure that no individuals are unjustly harmed.”

“Even individuals who struggle with English or are unable to provide identification immediately are reportedly being arrested or detained first,” the organization added. “This has caused significant harm and confusion, not only among Korean nationals but also among local residents.”

The KAFLA, founded in 1962, is a nonprofit organization that serves the Korean American community of Los Angeles.

Sydney Kamlager-Dove, a democrat representing California’s 37th congressional district, which includes a significant Korean American population, said she was monitoring the situation closely. She specifically pointed to Korean American-owned businesses in her district.

“I am closely monitoring the ICE raids that are currently happening across Los Angeles, including at a Korean American-owned store in my district,” she wrote on social platform X.

According to The Associated Press, immigration authorities arrested 44 individuals during the operation. However, as of Friday evening, the Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles said no Korean nationals or Korean Americans had been confirmed among those detained.