A woman in her 50s was fined for pulling down a male colleague’s pants, and accidentally his underwear, as a local court ruled the so-called prank constituted sexual misconduct.

The Chuncheon District Court on Saturday ordered the woman to pay a fine of 2.8 million won ($2,000) and complete eight hours of sexual violence prevention education.

The incident occurred on Oct. 3 last year at a restaurant kitchen in Wonju, Gangwon Province, where the woman pulled down the pants and underwear of a male colleague in his 20s in front of other coworkers.

Prosecutors said the behavior caused sexual humiliation and filed charges of indecent act by compulsion.

In determining the sentence, the court considered that the woman had no prior criminal record, showed remorse, and apologized to the victim and his parents while kneeling. The judge dismissed the defendant’s claim that the act was meant to be a joke.