US President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday to discuss trade in what he termed a "very good" call that resulted in a "very positive" conclusion, as tensions between the two countries have risen despite last month's truce in their trade fight.

In a social media post, Trump said he had the 90-minute conversation with XI, while announcing that the two countries' respective teams will meet "shortly" at a location to be determined. The call came after Washington and Beijing agreed last month to temporarily reduce tariffs for 90 days.

"I just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi of China, discussing some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal. The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products. Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined," he added.

In the upcoming talks, the US delegation will be represented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the president said.

During the call, Xi invited Trump and first lady Melania Trump to visit China, and Trump reciprocated.

"As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing," he said.

"The conversation was focused almost entirely on TRADE. Nothing was discussed concerning Russia/Ukraine, or Iran. We will inform the Media as to scheduling and location of the soon to be meeting. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Under last month's agreement on the 90-day reduction, US tariffs on Chinese goods have been lowered to 30 percent from the current 145 percent, while Chinese tariffs on U.S. exports have been cut to 10 percent from 125 percent. (Yonhap)