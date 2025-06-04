Celebrating several milestones, N.Flying promises brighter future

This year marks several milestones for boy band N.Flying. It marks 10 years since the group's anniversary, the first full-unit comeback after all five bandmates completed their mandatory military service and the release of "Everlasting" — the group's long-awaited second full-length album, arriving four years after the first.

Leader Lee Seung-hyub took part in writing and composing all the tracks.

“It still feels like a dream that our second full album is finally out. I had been waiting for the members to return so we could complete this together,” Lee said in a group interview in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Monday. The album includes 12 tracks, each carefully selected to reflect their musical growth and heartfelt gratitude toward fans.

The title track captures two keywords that stood out the most during the album's production: “eternity” and “moment.” “Just like how perpetual snow exists even in the heat of summer, we wanted to express our desire to be everlasting,” Lee said.

Vocalist Yoo Hwe-seung also shared his attachment to the track. “From the moment I heard it, I knew this was the title song. Both musically and messagewise, it perfectly reflects where we are now.”

Over the past two years, while Lee — exempted from military service due to a predebut injury — and Yoo — who completed his service earlier — remained active, the other three were away serving in the military. During this time, the duo kept the group’s presence alive with new releases and performances.

“We didn’t want to fall behind, so we kept honing our skills,” said drummer Kim Jae-hyun. “Now that we’re back, I can see how much more relaxed the others have become on the stage.”

Lee added, “Each of us has taken more ownership of our instruments and roles. It’s more pressure, but we work harder than ever, trying new ways of performing even the same songs.”

Now reunited, N.Flying is gearing up for its first world tour under the banner "&Con4: Full Circle," covering 28 cities across Asia, US, Oceania, Europe and South America through January next year.

“Every country has its own energy and culture, so we’re researching to tailor each show accordingly,” said Kim. “We’re trying to curate different set lists for each stop. It’s exciting!”

The tour kicked off in Seoul with three days of concerts at Olympic Hall from May 9-11 — the first time performing at the iconic venue for the band. Guitarist Cha Hun recalled, “We performed new songs and arrangements, and the crowd's response was overwhelming. It really touched us.” Kim added with a smile, “Fans were so into the music that some stopped recording to just enjoy the moment. That really stuck with me.”

Reflecting on their 10th anniversary, bassist Seo Dong-sung said, “It’s hard to believe it’s already been 10 years. As the youngest member, this journey feels surreal and I’m just thankful.”

Yoo echoed the sentiment. “It hasn’t always been easy, but we’ve made it here by sharing stories with our fans. For the next 10 years, I want us to aim even higher and make better music.”

The group still meets weekly for meals and conversations, deepening both their friendship and creative synergy. “We’re still learning about each other, still building our teamwork. At this point, we’re more like brothers, like family.”

Looking ahead, Kim shared his hopes: “We’ve built our career step by step like a staircase — slow but steady. I want us to keep moving forward like that, one step at a time.”

Yoo concluded, “I hope this new album offers comfort and creates positive influence. More than anything, we want to be a band that gives good energy through good music.”