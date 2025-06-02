In its third year, iconic concert expands its musical reach

Weverse Con Festival, a concert organized by K-pop powerhouse Hybe’s fan platform subsidiary Weverse, wrapped up this year’s edition over the weekend at the Inspire Entertainment Resort in Incheon, with its musical diversity and festival structure greatly expanded.

Now in its third year, the event, which originally featured only artists under Hybe or the Weverse platform, has broadened its musical palette to include non-Hybe, non-Weverse and even non-K-pop artists in its lineup. This year, rock band Nell, singer-songwriter Lee Mu-jin, musical actress Jeong Sun-ah and Min Kyoung-ah took the stage, offering festivalgoers a broader musical experience.

In addition to the daytime performances at the outdoor Discovery Park stage and evening shows at the indoor Inspire Arena, this year saw a new outdoor night concert.

Despite the blazing sun Sunday, large crowds gathered in front of the outdoor stage. "I was worried about the heat, but we are so thankful to see everyone smiling, enjoying the show and singing along,” said Siyeon, the vocalist of the band QWER.

Musical actress Jeong Sun-ah energized the crowd with music from "Frozen," "The Greatest Showman" and "Wicked." She also delivered a cover of Day6’s "Welcome to the Show.”

Next up was Kyuhyun, a member of Super Junior and a ballad soloist, who closed out the daytime performances. Appearing on a stage filled with bubbles, he sang "Time with You,” waving endlessly to fans and filling the afternoon with his smooth, tender vocals.

The night outdoor segment, Weverse Park Night, kicked off at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by singer-songwriter Lee Mu-jin followed by stages of BTOB’s Lee Chang-sub and boy group &Team. Lee Mu-jin sang his latest single "Bird on the Edge” to a guitar accompaniment. Lee Chang-sub began with the rock ballad "Heavenly Fate,” then, taking off his jacket, switched mood with the refreshing band sound of "New Wave.”

As night fully descended, &Team took the stage, blending Korean and Japanese versions of its songs to the enthusiastic cheers of its fans.

Meanwhile, the indoor Weverse Con continued at Inspire Arena with high-energy performances from rising K-pop groups like Lun8, P1Harmony, UAU and TWS. The venue lit up with glamorous laser and firework effects.

Each year, Weverse Con pays tribute to an artist who has left a significant mark on Korean pop music. This year’s honoree was BoA, often called the "Star of Asia."

Le Sserfim's Chaewon and Eunchae introduced the legendary soloist, saying, "The title of No. 1 created by a girl is not just a ranking. It was a declaration of a new era.” BoA heated up the stage with hits like "My Name," "Atlantis Princess" and "Only One." UAU and TWS joined the tribute by covering her songs "Better” and "Amazing Kiss,” respectively, creating a cross-generational collaboration.

"I'm preparing a new album, aiming for an August release. I'm recording diligently and will return with good music,” BoA told the audience, promising another legendary comeback.

Le Sserafim kicked off its set with "Chasing Lightning” and "Crazy." Although a back injury kept member Huh Yun-jin off the stage, the remaining four members delivered a seamless performance. "Summer is here. And when you think of summer, you think of Le Sserafim,” they teased, hinting at the group's upcoming Japanese album.

The final act of the festival's final day was TXT, headlining Weverse Con Festival for the third consecutive year. They performed a 17-song set including the group's latest track "Love Language,” Yeonjun’s solo "Ggum,” Beomgyu’s solo "Panic” as well as Soobin and Yeonjun’s unit song "The Killa" and the group's other unit track, "Quarter Life."

Attendees were pleased with both the overall organization and the musical experience. "This is my second time at Weverse Con Festival. I came for TXT, but I’m really enjoying the other performances and activity booths too,” said Bella, a fan in her 20s wearing a TXT T-shirt.

A Chinese K-pop fan holding a fan decorated with TWS members’ photos praised the festival’s convenience for international visitors. "Even though I don’t speak Korean, I had no trouble getting merchandise, buying drinks or finding my way to the concert venues.”