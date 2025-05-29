The United States is looking to "modernize" its alliance with South Korea and "calibrate" US force posture on the Korean Peninsula to deter China, a senior US defense official said Thursday, apparently leaving open the possibility of an adjustment to the US Forces Korea presence.

In a press briefing, the official stressed Washington's desire to work with the incoming Seoul government to ensure that the bilateral partnership is "strategically sustainable," as South Korea is set to pick a new president in an election set for Tuesday.

The officials' remarks followed a recent news report that the Pentagon is considering withdrawing roughly 4,500 troops of the 28,500-strong USFK and moving them to other locations in the Indo-Pacific, including Guam. The Pentagon has dismissed the report as untrue.

"We are prioritizing deterring China. That is one of our stated priorities. It is essential, as we do that, to work with Seoul to modernize the alliance and calibrate US force posture on the peninsula to reflect the realities of the regional security environment," the official said, responding to a question from Yonhap News Agency.

"We will continue to empower our allies and partners to do more for their own defense. That includes South Korea, and we look forward to working with the incoming South Korean government to ensure that our alliance is strategically sustainable, and that our combined posture on the peninsula credibly contributes to the deterrence against both China and North Korea."

His remarks appeared to be suggesting that the Pentagon is not entirely ruling out an adjustment to the USFK troop level in an effort to keep an assertive China in check.

"We look forward to working with the new government (of South Korea) following the election next Tuesday, like I said, to make sure that the alliance is strategically sustainable," he said when asked to clarify if there is still a possibility of an adjustment to the USFK troop level.

"As we focus on deterring China, we look forward to working with Seoul to define the best way forward."

The briefing took place on a plane en route to Singapore as the official is accompanying Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in his trip to the city-state, where the Pentagon chief will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue and other meetings on its sidelines.

On Saturday morning, Hegseth plans to deliver plenary remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

"He will provide an honest overview of threats China poses to the region, (and) underscore our goal is to prevent war by establishing an incredible shield of deterrence with our unmatched network of allies and partners," the official said of the secretary's planned speech.

Hegseth will also discuss how the Pentagon is reestablishing deterrence in the region by expanding the US' force posture, helping its allies and partners strengthen their defense capabilities, and rebuilding its defense industrial base, the official added.

On the margins of the forum, the secretary plans to hold a four-way meeting with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and the Philippines, multilateral talks with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and a series of bilateral talks with his counterparts from Australia, Vietnam and other countries.

This visit to Singapore is the secretary's second trip to the Indo-Pacific following the first in late March. (Yonhap)