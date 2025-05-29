Rep. Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party of Korea's presidential candidate, announced Thursday he would establish a ministry for climate and energy if he becomes president.

Minimizing Korea's reliance on nuclear power and pivoting to renewable energy has been one of Lee's main policy pledges.

Calling climate change a "social justice issue," Lee said hazards such as wildfires and floods put the vulnerable at risk.

Lee said the new ministry would "put South Korea on track to reach carbon neutrality" and "tackle the climate crisis more effectively."