Lee Hye-young recently starred as a cold-blooded assassin in "The Old Woman with the Knife," and now commands the stage in the National Theater Company of Korea’s revival of Henrik Ibsen’s "Hedda Gabler," which opened May 16 at Myeongdong Theater in central Seoul.

The titular antiheroine who refuses to be defined by men, marriage or societal expectations, is considered one of modern drama’s most enigmatic female protagonists.

Lee first took on the role in 2012 in a sold-out production that earned her Korea’s top theater honors, including best actress at both the Dong-A Theater Awards and the Korea Theater Awards.

Now 62, Lee reprises the role, and ticket sales once again reflect the excitement with the play selling out.

“Director Park Jeong-hee asked if I wanted to complete something that we couldn’t finish the first time, and I said yes,” Lee said during a recent interview with reporters. “I loved that we tore everything down and rebuilt it from scratch."

Lee reflected on the 2012 production and spoke about her connection to the late playwright-director Kim Eui-kyung. She recalled Kim’s encouragement when he first suggested the character.

"I knew it had been staged in college theater, but it had never been done professionally. And I asked, 'Why is that?' Kim said, ‘Because there hasn’t been an actress like you.’ And I believed him. That illusion gave me strength then — and still does.”

The only real difference now, according the Lee, is "the years that have passed.”

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t anxious about aging. I really focused on building my physical strength. I didn’t want anyone to think, ‘She’s too old to play this role.’ I treated every rehearsal as if it were opening night, to convince even myself that I am Hedda.”

Lee added, “On camera, my age shows as it is. But on stage, in this shared magic of the space where Hedda comes alive with the audience, I don't think my age matters.”

Park, who helmed the 2012 production, returned to the work in her new role as artistic director of the National Theater Company.

She chose "Hedda Gabler" as her first production in the position. In this revival, the story is set in the mid-1970s — a time of cultural upheaval and the hippie movement — with a psychedelic aesthetic.

“The play is often read as a narrative of female liberation,” Park said. “But today, I see it more as a story about one individual, beyond gender, a human being grappling with existential despair.”

Lee’s Hedda is markedly different this time: a more languid, weary figure drifting through endless boredom.

“We’ve returned more faithfully to the original text. I wanted a more grounded, prose-like delivery. In 2012, we portrayed Hedda almost as a divine figure. This time, we approached her as a human being.”

Originally scheduled for May 8, the opening was postponed for a week after actor Yoon Sang-hwa, who was to play Judge Brack, had to withdraw due to an unexpected health issue. Actor Hong Seon-woo stepped in.

“We were devastated, like defeated soldiers. We carried guilt and pain all week, and now it feels like a miracle that we’re performing," said Lee.

"It was a harsh reality — having to urgently cast a replacement while a fellow actor collapsed. Still, we were determined to give our best to the audience who came to see the show"

The revival has also drawn attention for its overlap with another high-profile "Hedda Gabler" production — one starring actress Lee Young-ae at the LG Arts Center. When asked about comparisons, Lee replied, “Different actors, different productions. It’s not something that can be compared.”

The National Theater Company’s "Hedda Gabler" runs through June 1 at Myeongdong Theater. English subtitles are available on Thursday and Sunday.