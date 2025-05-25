Hyundai Motor Co.'s Ioniq series have sold over 500,000 units globally, the group said Sunday, reaching a milestone for the first time since its launch of the Ioniq 5 four years ago.

According to the company, it had sold a cumulative 514,588 units of its Ioniq series, consisting of the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9, as of last month.

The series, which began with the launch of its very first Ioniq 5 in 2021, saw its sales gradually increase year after year, with 65,906 units sold in 2021, 114,548 in 2022 and 169,812 in 2023.

Sales dropped to 121,375 last year amid a temporary drop in demand for electric vehicles, with signs indicating a potential rebound this year.

Last month alone, 16,368 vehicles from the series were sold, up 41 percent compared with the same period last year.

The most popular among the series was the Ioniq 5 and its high-performance version, the Ioniq 5 N, which have together sold 407,607 units, accounting for 80 percent of the total accumulative sales.

"We will strive to keep up the popularity of the Ioniq series in the global market by strengthening its commercial value and expanding its market base," a company official said. (Yonhap)