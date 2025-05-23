People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo is catching up to his Democratic Party of Korea rival, Lee Jae-myung, according to Friday's poll from Gallup Korea.

In the new poll, Kim trails Lee by 9 percentage points at 36 percent and 45 percent, respectively.

An earlier Gallup poll, released May 16, saw Kim lagging behind Lee by 22 percentage points at 29 percent and 51 percent, respectively.

While Lee still has a strong lead, this is a boost for Kim who has been behind in polling since he was made the People Power Party's nominee on May 11. Kim has five days until early voting begins, May 28-29, to close the gap.

Third-party candidate Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party went from 8 percent a week ago to 10 percent Friday in the same polls.

More about the poll can be found on the National Election Commission website.