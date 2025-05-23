Kia Corp. said Friday its EV3 compact electric sport utility vehicle has received the highest rating in the European New Car Assessment Programme, a key safety benchmark for vehicles sold in Europe.

The EV3 was recognized for its cabin integrity during crash scenarios and for its suite of advanced safety features. In particular, the model earned top marks in the side-impact test under the adult occupant protection category.

Launched in 1997, Euro NCAP conducts rigorous crash and safety performance tests on vehicles sold in the European market and publishes annual results.

The EV3 was also praised for its driver condition monitoring system and automatic emergency call system, among other features.

Kia said the rating applies to EV3 models equipped with the DriveWise advanced driver assistant system pack, which includes forward collision-avoidance assist and highway driving assist 2 features.

With the result, Kia's entire electric lineup has achieved the top safety rating from the Euro NCAP. (Yonhap)