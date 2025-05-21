Participating writers from Morocco, Russia, China and the Philippines to introduce their works

National broadcaster Korean Broadcasting System will host a cultural book concert this Friday, spotlighting children’s picture books, written in Korean by immigrants and based on traditional folktales from their home countries.

The event will feature a mix of storytelling, live reading sessions and performing arts centered around the folktales. Participating writers from Morocco, Russia, China and the Philippines will introduce their works, share elements of their heritage through their native-language storytelling and present traditional dances.

KBS voice actors will narrate the picture books, and the narration will be accompanied by sand art and shadow play to create a multidimensional experience. The program will also include a medley of children’s songs, performances by a children’s choir and a dance troupe, and a performance by a KBS orchestra.

The concert will take place at KBS Art Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The event is also part of Family Month festivities, organized in celebration of Together Day -- a national observance on May 20, established in 2007 to encourage harmony between Korean citizens and foreign residents.