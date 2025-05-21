Rose of Blackpink added another week to her record-setting streak on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Her breakthrough hit “APT.” ranked No. 22 on the chart dated May 24, slipping down two rungs from the previous week. The earworm featuring Bruno Mars rose up to No. 3 on the main songs chart and is spending 30 weeks, the longest for a K-pop female singer, and the fourth-longest for a K-pop musician.

The single is a prerelease from her first solo album “Rosie” which ranked No. 157 on Billboard 200 in its 23rd week.

In UK, “APT.” slid down a rung to No. 26 on Official Singles Top 100 and was joined by “Messy,” which she sang for the movie “F1,” claiming No. 100. The former stayed on the chart for 30th week, having peaked at No. 2.